Baltimore Police say body of Tonja Chadwick found, death investigated as homicide

BALTIMORE - The body of missing woman Tonja Chadwick was found in Daisy Park Thursday night, Baltimore Police said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and her boyfriend, Marco Holmes, is considered a person of interest in the case.

RELATED: Baltimore Police find body in Daisy Park

Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said Chadwick, the mother of a 4-year-old, sustained trauma to her body, and police believe she was murdered inside her Parkside Gardens apartment.

"Then the killer committed the equally disgusting act of discarding her body in wooded and rugged terrain," Smith said.

On Thursday night, police found a body inside Daisy Park near North Hilton Street and Monastery Avenue.

Police said tips about Chadwick led them to the body in Daisy Park.

Police said Friday they searched Chadwick's apt and found evidence that a murder was committed.

RELATED: Police, family look for answers in case of missing mother

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.