Lawyer, family say Perry Johnson did not kill son

BALTIMORE - The lawyer and family of a man charged with killing his 5-month-old son say he is innocent, according to a statement sent to media outlets.

“Mr. Johnson and the family fervently deny any and all allegations made against him by the State of Maryland,” the statement reads.

Police charged Perry Nelson Johnson with first degree murder, first degree child abuse, first degree assault among many other charges.

During a press conference, police spokesman T.J. Smith said an autopsy was performed on 5-month-old Emmanuel Johnson and his death was ruled a homicide by multiple blunt force trauma.

The statement says Johnson’s family is devastated by the loss of the baby they refered to as ‘Scooty’ and stand by Johnson because they “know that he would never hurt his child.”

Johnson turned himself in on June 13, with the assistance of a lawyer.

The child’s mother 27-year-old Angelique Petty was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of child abuse.

The family statement said they are “appreciative” of the police department’s arrest of Petty and hopes, “that she will be truthful as to what actually took place, for the sake of Emmanuel.”



The pair claimed the baby fell off a bed. Police noted the infant’s injuries were not consistent with a fall and included old and new bruises on his body.