Friday night shooting leaves 1 dead

Police responded to the 600 block of Dumbarton Avenue for reports of a shooting Friday night.

Upon arrival officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

