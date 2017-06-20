Foxtrot leads to arrest of carjacking suspects

BALTIMORE - Police arrested three suspects, two of them teens, in a violent attempted carjacking in Canton.

Tremaine Thomas, 21, Kwamaine Thomas, 17 and Sean Douglas, 16 were arrested June 16 for the attempted carjacking and assault in the area of Highland and Hudson Street.

Police said on Friday a 30-year-old woman was in her car at the corner of Highland Avenue and Hudson Street when an unknown male walked up to the passenger side and knocked on the window. At the same time, another suspect approached the driver side and opened the door, pointing gun at the victim’s head.

As the victim was tried to escape, one of the suspects hit her in the back of the head with the gun, causing the magazine to fall into the victim’s lap. She then fled in her vehicle.

As she fled, she looked in the rear view mirror and saw the suspects getting into a silver car, which she reported to police.

A police helicopter was immediately able to find a vehicle matching the description on the ground. Police stopped the car for a traffic violation and arrested all three suspects.

The suspects were taken to central booking where they were charged with attempted robbery, attempted carjacking, assault and handgun violations.

Both juveniles were charged as adults.

