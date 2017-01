Baltimore police are investigating the first shooting of the New Year.

Police were called to the 700 block of Yale Avenue for a reported shooting around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.