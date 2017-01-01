First homicide of the New Year leaves one dead

Police are investigating a shooting in the Western district that has left one man dead.

Around 3:15 p.m. New Year’s Day police were on patrol in the area of the 1800 block of W. Fayette Street when they heard gunshots.

Officers began to canvass the area, when they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

