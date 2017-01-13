FBI in Baltimore seeking bank robber known for wearing winter hats

Cloudy
The FBI in Baltimore is looking for a man who always wears a winter hat who is suspected of robbing eight banks.
Courtesy of FBI Baltimore
BALTIMORE - The FBI is looking for a bank robber suspected in eight bank robberies in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties.
In each of the robberies, he is wearing a winter hat, the FBI in Baltimore said.
The man, who is between 45 and 55, and between 5'7 and 5'9 with a medium build, is suspected in the following robberies:
The FBI said the suspect approaches the counter, hands the bank employee a note announcing an armed robbery, and demands money. No one has been hurt in any of the robberies.
If anyone has any information, call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.
