FBI in Baltimore seeking bank robber known for wearing winter hats

BALTIMORE - The FBI is looking for a bank robber suspected in eight bank robberies in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties.

In each of the robberies, he is wearing a winter hat, the FBI in Baltimore said.

The man, who is between 45 and 55, and between 5'7 and 5'9 with a medium build, is suspected in the following robberies:

Dec. 22 — Wells Fargo Bank, 860 North Rolling Road, Catonsville

Dec. 28, —SunTrust Bank, 612 Frederick Road, Catonsville

Dec. 31—BB&T Bank, 1300 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

Jan. 5 — M&T Bank, 5642 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville

Jan. 6 —M&T Bank, 8200 Harford Road, Parkville

Jan. 7 —PNC Bank, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville

Jan. 10 — Capital One Bank, 9245 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Jan. 11 —M&T Bank, 705 Frederick Road, Catonsville