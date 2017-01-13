FBI in Baltimore seeking bank robber known for wearing winter hats

WMAR Staff
12:37 PM, Jan 13, 2017
6:19 PM, Jan 13, 2017

The FBI in Baltimore is looking for a man who always wears a winter hat who is suspected of robbing eight banks. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news

WMAR

Courtesy of FBI Baltimore

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE - The FBI is looking for a bank robber suspected in eight bank robberies in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties. 

In each of the robberies, he is wearing a winter hat, the FBI in Baltimore said. 

The man, who is between 45 and 55, and between 5'7 and 5'9 with a medium build, is suspected in the following robberies: 

  • Dec. 22  — Wells Fargo Bank, 860 North Rolling Road, Catonsville
  • Dec. 28,  —SunTrust Bank, 612 Frederick Road, Catonsville
  • Dec. 31—BB&T Bank, 1300 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
  • Jan. 5 — M&T Bank, 5642 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville
  • Jan. 6 —M&T Bank, 8200 Harford Road, Parkville
  • Jan. 7 —PNC Bank, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville
  • Jan. 10 — Capital One Bank, 9245 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
  • Jan. 11  —M&T Bank, 705 Frederick Road, Catonsville

The FBI said the suspect approaches the counter, hands the bank employee a note announcing an armed robbery, and demands money. No one has been hurt in any of the robberies. 

If anyone has any information, call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.  

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top