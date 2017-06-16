Father: "Just an empty space in all of us right now"

BALTIMORE - "It's been horrific. It's devastating,” Sebastian Dvorak’s father David said, “We finally saw our son yesterday morning. He has been in the morgue all this time. We cried over his body and kissed him and it is just an empty space in all of us right now."

Empty is just about the only word David Dvorak could use to explain his grief.

Grief, shock, anger and loss all balled up around the gaping hole in his family's life left by the murder of Sebastian.

It's been almost four days now.

Four days of planning a wake, a funeral and entertaining droves of people who reached out to them because Sebastian's life touched theirs.

There are still no answers though

Police did release surveillance video of who they believe killed Sebastian.

You can see it is several different cameras along the way tracking the suspect.

Police see a killer fleeing, Sebastian's mother was struck by the cold and calculated disregard for her son's life; a disturbing ease of amorality.

"It was a complete lack of respect for life. If you can't go out in your city and at least know that you are going to be a live at the end of the day...what kind of society is that?" Lisa Richard asked.

Sebastian will be laid to rest early next week.

On Monday there will be a viewing from 12-3 p.m. and then 6-9 p.m. at Ruck Funeral home in Towson.

The mass will be the following morning at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on North Charles Street.

Again, if you know anything about this case or recognize those suspects at all, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.