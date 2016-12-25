Fatal shooting on Christmas day leaves one dead

Police were called to the 100 block of North Montford Avenue for a report of a shooting Sunday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe this incident may have started as a robbery and the victim was shot by an unknown suspect.

There are no further updates at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

