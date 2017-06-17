Family, community mourn death of mother of 8

It was another vigil for another life stolen on the streets of our city. Friday, Charmaine Wilson’s family held a vigil in her honor. As they remembered the happy times, the tears couldn't help but fall.
"I love her with all my heart and the last words she said to me were, 'Mama, I'll call you back.' I never got that call back Monday," said Wilson's mother, Willie Mae Brandford.
Several community leaders, friends and most of all family lit candles to shine a light on the 37-year-old mother of eight.
Brandford went on, "I feel empty, very empty inside. We never saw this coming, we never saw it coming."
Wilson was gunned down near her home along Gertrude Avenue in Southwest Baltimore after a dispute involving her kids and others in the neighborhood.
"We've become so adapted to this life and I think everybody thinks that this is normal and is supposed to happen," said Daphne Alston, of Moms of Murdered Sons and Daughters.