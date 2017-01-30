Ex-bank VP pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M from customers

Authorities say the former vice president of Hopkins Federal Savings Bank has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1.8 million from customers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said 54-year-old Melissa Strohman of Nottingham pleaded guilty to wire fraud and bank embezzlement earlier this week in federal court.

Prosecutors say Strohman was senior vice president of a federal savings bank from April 2010 to July 2016. They say Strohman facilitated more than 200 unauthorized transfers and withdrawals from customers' bank accounts to pay for mortgages, credit card bills and property tax bills for herself and family members.

Prosecutors say Strohman faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to 30 years in prison for bank embezzlement. She will be sentenced in May.

ABC2 News contributed to this report.

