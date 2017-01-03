Suspect sought in attempted robbery of elderly woman at ATM on Belair Road on Christmas day

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob an elderly woman at gunpoint at an ATM Christmas Day.

Police said the attempted robbery happened in the 5000 block of Belair Road. The man left the area in a silver Infinity SUV.

Police are looking for a man who is about 19 to 22 years old, who is about six feet tall and 150 pounds, wearing a gray puff jacket, gray sweats, cross chain and white Adidas sneakers.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Call 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587) or text “MCS plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

