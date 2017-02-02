Drug bust nets body armor, crack, cash

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police interrupted a drug deal and seized over a half million dollars, body armor and drugs in northwest Baltimore.

Police said on January 31, officers saw illegal drug activity happening in the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue.

A search and seizure warrant executed in homes in the 3200 block of Ingleside Avenue and the 5300 block of Cuthbert Avenue. Police seized over $580,000, a .40 caliber handgun, body armor, half ounce of crack cocaine, over one hundred oxycodone pills, and over seven pounds of marijuana.

Police arrested 39-year-old Kevin Lomax for distribution of narcotics.

