Drug bust nets body armor, crack, cash

WMAR Staff
5:52 PM, Feb 2, 2017
Police seized over $580,000 in cash in a northwest Baltimore drug bust

BPD
BALTIMORE - Baltimore police interrupted a drug deal and seized over a half million dollars, body armor and drugs in northwest Baltimore.

Police said on January 31, officers saw illegal drug activity happening in the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue. 

A search and seizure warrant executed in homes in the 3200 block of Ingleside Avenue and the 5300 block of Cuthbert Avenue. Police seized over $580,000,  a .40 caliber handgun, body armor, half ounce of crack cocaine, over one hundred oxycodone pills, and over seven pounds of marijuana.

Police arrested 39-year-old Kevin Lomax for distribution of narcotics. 
 

