Double shooting Saturday morning leaves two men dead

An early morning shooting leaves two men dead.

Police were called to the 200 block of Pearl Street around 6:00 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were transported to area hospitals where they later died.

Homicide Detectives are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4824.