Double shooting in West Baltimore Monday morning leaves one man in critical condition

City police are investigating a double shooting that has left one man injured and another in critical condition.

Police were called around 2:23 a.m. Monday to the 2000 block of McKean Avenue for a reported double shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the legs arms and torso, and a 27-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The 23-year-old is listed in critical condition and the 27-year-old has been treated and released, according to police.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

