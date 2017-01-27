Daylight crime starting to become trend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at a woman on Ellerslie Avenue and stole her purse.

Police say the robber was bold and brazen and aren't surprised it happened during the day.

With clear cameras just a bout everywhere, it's hard for thieves to hide. Police say they're not really trying to either and they don't think they're going to get caught.

"...about half of those take place during daylight hours; a little bit more than half. It's something we know occurs and it's a shame quite honestly," T.J. Smith, the chief of media relations for Baltimore police, said.

Smith says unfortunately the number of violent crimes happening during the day in the city is common.

"Their fear of consequences is really low so they don't care who sees them when they do these crimes in broad daylight," he said.

Most recently, police cams caught the aftermath of a purse snatching on Ellerslie Avenue.

Smith says the department has noticed a spoke in crooks between the ages of 18 and 34 committing the crimes.

"It correlates and translates over different types of crimes whether it be, unfortunately, murders or non-fatal shootings, but robberies and, you know, car-jackings or even thefts or purse snatches," he said.

Police are warning people to always be aware of your surroundings despite the time of day.

"We always used to talk about how criminals commit their act under the cover of darkness. People are committing their acts during the day and that's not unique. This is not a new phenomenon. It goes on across the country, but now we have so many different cameras," Smith said.

A sign on the times Smith hopes continues to spot these criminals.

"These bad guys don't think they're going to get caught and if they get caught they don't think they'll go to jail for a long period of time," he said.