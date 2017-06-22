BALTIMORE - The daycare provider charged in the death of an 8-month-old girl is due in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Leah Walden first told Baltimore Police she fed Reese Bowman, wrapped her in a blanket and put her down for a nap. Later police said surveillance video from Rocket Tiers Learning Center shows Walden smothering, swinging and slapping the baby.

Reese stopped breathing in her crib and died at the hospital.

Walden is charged with child abuse, assault and murder.