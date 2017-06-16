Daughter of murdered woman speaks out

Charmaine Wilson, 37, was a mother of eight. She was gunned down in front of her home Tuesday. Now, her children are faced with living their lives without a mom.

"It really is devastating to lose your mother right in your arms like that. Was just the worst feeling of my life," Wilson's daughter, Monica Wilson said.

Officers canvassed the streets around Gertrude Court in southwest Baltimore looking for leads Wednesday afternoon.

"It looks like this was an on-going dispute was happening in this community between her and maybe her children and maybe some other people and some coward with a gun came back and shot her," T.J. Smith, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson, said.

Police say a fight ensued between Wilson's son and other young men. Investigators arrived after she called 911, they left to look at surveillance video of the scuffle. After the left, Wilson was killed.

"I just want to see my mother one more time," Wilson said. "I just want to touch her I just want to tell her how much I love her and I miss her.

Shocked family members tried to cope while police searched the area trying to figure out how something like this could have happened.

"This is something that should outrage the entire community, the entire city because there are some cowards walking around that took a mother, that killed a women over a dispute," Smith said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses, but her daughter says no amount of money will ever bring her back.

"I have younger siblings. My mother left eight children and two grandchildren," she said. "So it's like at the end of the day our lives still have to go on with or without her because she was the rock of our family.

A candlelight vigil and rally are being held Friday in Wilson's honor and raise awareness about violence in the city.

Police have some leads but are asking for the public's help to bring Wilson's killer to justice.

If you have any information, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.