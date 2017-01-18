Court to allow Adnan Syed appeals to proceed, attorney says
WMAR Staff
11:14 AM, Jan 18, 2017
5 mins ago
Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals will allow appeals from both sides to proceed in the Adnan Syed case.
Justin Brown, an attorney for Adnan Syed, tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning saying, "We're disappointed this will get dragged out longer. But we're confident Adnan will eventually get the new trial he deserves."
Maryland Court of Special Appeals will allow both sides' appeals to go forward in Adnan Syed case. More to come. #FreeAdnan