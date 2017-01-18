Court to allow Adnan Syed appeals to proceed, attorney says

Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals will allow appeals from both sides to proceed in the Adnan Syed case.

Justin Brown, an attorney for Adnan Syed, tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning saying, "We're disappointed this will get dragged out longer. But we're confident Adnan will eventually get the new trial he deserves."

Maryland Court of Special Appeals will allow both sides' appeals to go forward in Adnan Syed case. More to come. #FreeAdnan — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) January 18, 2017

In December, a judge denied a motion to release Syed from prison while he waits for a new trial.

Syed is the subject of the popular Serial podcast.

In 2000, Syed was convicted in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison.

