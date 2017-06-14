Commissioner Kevin Davis: Criminals "do not fear arrest"
Brendan McNamara
11:25 PM, Jun 13, 2017
3 hours ago
Share Article
BALTIMORE - In addressing escalating Baltimore City violence Tuesday, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis had tough words for judges who let criminals out of jail.
"Worst case scenario, they're going to get a finger wagged at them," Davis said of gun convicts, "and they're going to get sent home with a suspended sentence."
Davis says that for the first time in B.P.D. history, the department has been tracking the outcome of gun arrests that end with a guilty verdict. He says since the beginning of 2016, 60 percent of convicts had been let out of jail early through a suspended sentence.