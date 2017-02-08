Boyfriend of slain Baltimore woman taken into custody

WMAR Staff
7:57 AM, Feb 8, 2017
60 mins ago

The boyfriend of Marco Holmes was taken into custody. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore City Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police arrested the boyfriend of Tonja Chadwick, a young mother whose body was found in Daisy Park last week.

Marco Holmes, 20, was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant violation Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Baltimore Police find body in Daisy Park

He hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to Chadwick’s disappearance. Holmes was considered a person of interest after 20-year-old Chadwick disappeared on Jan. 28. Her body was found nearly a week later in a wooded area of the park. 

Police found Holmes inside a northeast Baltimore home thanks to tips and detective work.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top