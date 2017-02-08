Boyfriend of slain Baltimore woman taken into custody

Police arrested the boyfriend of Tonja Chadwick, a young mother whose body was found in Daisy Park last week.

Marco Holmes, 20, was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant violation Wednesday morning.

He hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to Chadwick’s disappearance. Holmes was considered a person of interest after 20-year-old Chadwick disappeared on Jan. 28. Her body was found nearly a week later in a wooded area of the park.

Police found Holmes inside a northeast Baltimore home thanks to tips and detective work.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

