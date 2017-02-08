Boyfriend of slain Baltimore woman taken into custody

Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 3:26AM EST expiring February 9 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
He hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to Chadwick’s disappearance. Holmes was considered a person of interest after 20-year-old Chadwick disappeared on Jan. 28. Her body was found nearly a week later in a wooded area of the park.
Police found Holmes inside a northeast Baltimore home thanks to tips and detective work.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824.