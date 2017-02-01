Bolton Hill neighbors hold town hall meeting on spike in crime

Neighbors in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood will meet Wednesday night to talk about the area's recent crime spike.

The meeting will be hosted by the Maryland Institute College of Art and the Mount Royal improvement association, and will focus on crime prevention and the specific actions that will help make Bolton Hill safer.

It is in response to a series of robberies in the Bolton Hill neighborhood. Park Cafe & Coffee Bar was robbed at gunpoint five times in the past three and a half months.

The Park Avenue Pharmacy was robbed two times in one month. Last week, Baltimore City Police made an arrest in connection with the robberies.

The town hall will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Falvey Hall in the Brown Center on the MICA campus.

