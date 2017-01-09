Benefit concert planned for Baltimore bartender robbed and shot Christmas morning

"I had asked for some bands to just see if anyone was available to come play an event, didn't give a date or anything, and all these people flooded my inbox saying they wanted to play, they wanted to do whatever they could," Tin Roof General Manager Derrick Osborne said.
The response has been overwhelming. Dozens of items from musical instruments, to tickets for shows and events, to artwork, and gift cards have been donated. At least 14 bands and acoustic acts are lined up to perform at the Play for J Music Benefit.
"We're gonna make it an all-day music event,” Derrick said. “It's gonna go from 11 a.m., we've got bands booked almost until 11 p.m.
The music will be played on two stages. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle, with every cent raised going directly to help Jason with his mounting medical bills. Jason doesn’t have health insurance and is facing a long road to recovery.
"It's incredible to see how Baltimore has come together and said we can help you in this hardship, we can help you get through this together," Nell said.
The benefit event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Tin Roof bar. It kicks off at 11 a.m.
Baltimore Police tell ABC2 News investigators are still searching for the crook who robbed and shot Jason.