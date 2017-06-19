Banditos Bar & Kitchen set to go before City Liquor Board about violations from triple stabbing

BALTIMORE - 17-year-old Shawn Guzman is behind bars, facing seven charges including attempted first and second degree murder.

The teen was inside Banditos Bar & Kitchen back on May 13th. Baltimore City Police say a fight broke out on the dance floor, and Guzman started cutting people.

"Guzman actually cut himself accidentally during the process of stabbing the other three people," Detective Donny Moses said on May 14th.

He's charged as an adult for the violent attack. But the Board of Liquor License Commissioners say the bar also played a role in the incident.

"We did our investigation along with the Police Department, and it was based on that investigation that these charges were issued to the licensee," said Deputy Executive Secretary, Thomas Akras.

Online documents break down the three violations, saying Banditos neglected to promote the general welfare of the community, failed to stop illegal activity, and claims the night bar manager "destroyed blood evidence and thus hindered the investigation" by cleaning up part of the crime scene before detectives arrived.



At the hearing next Thursday, evidence will be presented and the board will hear testimony about the charges. Than the bar's owners will have a chance to argue their side.

"At the end of the administrative hearing the board will take into consideration all of the evidence and make a determination whether the charges against the licensee are sustained or not," Akras said.

If the violations are upheld, the board can fine the bar, suspend its license or revoke it completely.



ABC 2 News reached out to Banditos for a comment, but never heard back.



After the stabbing, the company posted on its Facebook page saying:

On behalf of all of us at banditos, we would like to express our deepest sympathy to those injured and their families. We are shocked and appalled by this senseless violence, which is in no way typical of the environment at Banditos or within the wonderful community of Federal Hill. In the five years since we opened, Banditos has never had an issue like this. We don’t condone or tolerate underage drinking or violence within our establishment. That is not who we are and contradicts everything we stand for. We are a family here at Banditos, and the safety of our staff and patrons has and will remain our top priority. We are doing everything in our power to fully cooperate with the authorities, and we are also conducting our own internal investigation. Once that is complete, we will evaluate what we can do to ensure Banditos remains a safe, welcoming and fun destination for residents and visitors to the area. On a more personal level, we are family-oriented community members who have been in the restaurant business for more than 12 years; 8 of those in south Baltimore/Federal Hill. We live, work and are active in our city and we are proud to call Baltimore home. Again, you have our personal commitment that we, along with our engaged team, will do everything possible to learn from this horrible incident and ensure Banditos is the positive environment we all expect.

The hearing is open to the public and set for June 29th at 1PM. Three board members will decide if the violations are sustained, and then issue a punishment.