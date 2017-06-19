Banditos Bar & Kitchen set to go before City Liquor Board about violations from triple stabbing

At the hearing next Thursday, evidence will be presented and the board will hear testimony about the charges. Than the bar's owners will have a chance to argue their side.
"At the end of the administrative hearing the board will take into consideration all of the evidence and make a determination whether the charges against the licensee are sustained or not," Akras said.
If the violations are upheld, the board can fine the bar, suspend its license or revoke it completely.
ABC 2 News reached out to Banditos for a comment, but never heard back.
After the stabbing, the company posted on its Facebook page saying:
On behalf of all of us at banditos, we would like to express our deepest sympathy to those injured and their families.
We are shocked and appalled by this senseless violence, which is in no way typical of the environment at Banditos or within the wonderful community of Federal Hill. In the five years since we opened, Banditos has never had an issue like this. We don’t condone or tolerate underage drinking or violence within our establishment. That is not who we are and contradicts everything we stand for.
We are a family here at Banditos, and the safety of our staff and patrons has and will remain our top priority. We are doing everything in our power to fully cooperate with the authorities, and we are also conducting our own internal investigation. Once that is complete, we will evaluate what we can do to ensure Banditos remains a safe, welcoming and fun destination for residents and visitors to the area.
On a more personal level, we are family-oriented community members who have been in the restaurant business for more than 12 years; 8 of those in south Baltimore/Federal Hill. We live, work and are active in our city and we are proud to call Baltimore home. Again, you have our personal commitment that we, along with our engaged team, will do everything possible to learn from this horrible incident and ensure Banditos is the positive environment we all expect.