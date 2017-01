Baltimore Police have identified the year's first murder victim.

Sheamon Pearlie, 20, of the 4600 block of Reisterstown Road was shot to death in the 1800 block of W. Fayette St. on New Year's Day.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

BALTIMORE -