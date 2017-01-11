Baltimore Police searching for trio of gunmen who killed 26yo in execution style shooting

BALTIMORE - Surveillance footage from "A Cut Above All" barbershop show three masked men with their hoods up walking inside. Detectives said they arrived just six minutes after 26-year-old Cody Body.
"This was they're coming here for the purpose of killing and that's what those three guys did yesterday," said Baltimore City Police Chief T.J. Smith.
Baltimore City Police are still looking for the three gunmen.
The trio burst into the barbershop around 3 p.m. Tuesday, started firing and killed Boyd, a customer.
"When three masked gunmen run into a barber shop and execute someone, that tells me that that's a premeditated act, that those three folks planned to do," Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said.
Investigators said the group didn't say a word to Boyd, and hit him from behind.
On the surveillance footage you can see one of the suspects run back inside the building, firing again while Boyd lie dying on the floor. Investigators don't know the motive, but say there's no indication the killing was a gang initiation or retaliation.
"Just ridiculous and stupid and cowardly to see something like this take place at 3 p.m. in the afternoon inside of a barber shop," Smith said. "It just shows how, they don't care, they don't care, and they'll do it again."
The entire thing happened in front of a room full of employees and patrons, however no one else was hurt.