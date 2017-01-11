Baltimore Police searching for trio of gunmen who killed 26yo in execution style shooting

BALTIMORE - Surveillance footage from "A Cut Above All" barbershop show three masked men with their hoods up walking inside. Detectives said they arrived just six minutes after 26-year-old Cody Body.

"This was they're coming here for the purpose of killing and that's what those three guys did yesterday," said Baltimore City Police Chief T.J. Smith.

Baltimore City Police are still looking for the three gunmen.

The trio burst into the barbershop around 3 p.m. Tuesday, started firing and killed Boyd, a customer.

"When three masked gunmen run into a barber shop and execute someone, that tells me that that's a premeditated act, that those three folks planned to do," Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

Investigators said the group didn't say a word to Boyd, and hit him from behind.

Follow Catherine Hawley on Twitter @CatherineABC2 and like her on Facebook

On the surveillance footage you can see one of the suspects run back inside the building, firing again while Boyd lie dying on the floor. Investigators don't know the motive, but say there's no indication the killing was a gang initiation or retaliation.

"Just ridiculous and stupid and cowardly to see something like this take place at 3 p.m. in the afternoon inside of a barber shop," Smith said. "It just shows how, they don't care, they don't care, and they'll do it again."

The entire thing happened in front of a room full of employees and patrons, however no one else was hurt.

RELATED: Police searching for 3 suspects wanted in murder of 26-year-old inside barbershop

The three suspects fled the scene in a red, four-door, hatchback car. They were spotted driving towards the west side of the city.

Now, police are pleading for help finding and identifying the gunmen.

"Those three guys are on the streets and they're free to kill again if we don't collectively get them off the streets," said Smith.

So far in 2017 there have been nine homicides in 11 days. The department's top cop says most of those murders have happened outdoors.

Last year, 81 percent of killings were done outside, with more than half being shots to the head.

This barbershop shooting is a little different, but officers say it's still troubling because the three suspects were shooting to kill.

If you know anything call City Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android