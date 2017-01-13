A Baltimore Police officer was convicted of misconduct on office for tipping off suspects, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.

Stacy Plater was charged following an investigation by the FBI's Public and Border Corruption Task Force. At a shift roll call back in October 2014, an FBI officer briefed the BPD officers on a drug investigation going on in Prince George's County. The FBI officer showed photographs of the subjects of that investigation to officers including Plater, knowing Plater had ties to one of the suspects, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Plater, asked the FBI officer to see the photograph, and then asked if he could keep it.

The State's Attorney's Office said Plater made a phone call to an associate of the suspected drug dealer, which was intercepted by the FBI. Plater told the associate that the Prince George's County police department was investigating the suspected drug dealer in that phone call and a series of others..

BALTIMORE -