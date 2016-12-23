Baltimore Police looking for man who broke into Frazier's on the Avenue in Hampden

WMAR Staff
5:40 PM, Dec 23, 2016

A man is wanted for breaking into Frazier's in north Baltimore and taking money.

WMAR

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are looking for a man who broke into Frazier's on the Avenue this week. 

Police released a surveillance video that showed a man throwing a brick through the front glass door of the bar on W. 36th Street.

If you recognize him, call police.

