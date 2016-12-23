Baltimore Police looking for man who broke into Frazier's on the Avenue in Hampden

Rain
A man is wanted for breaking into Frazier's in north Baltimore and taking money.
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are looking for a man who broke into Frazier's on the Avenue this week.
Police released a surveillance video that showed a man throwing a brick through the front glass door of the bar on W. 36th Street.
If you recognize him, call police.
