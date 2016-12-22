Baltimore Police say former officer shot carjacking suspect in Carroll Park

BALTIMORE - A former Baltimore Police officer shot a 13-year-old carjacking suspect in Baltimore's Carroll Park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At about 3:45 p.m. the 73-year-old man was sitting in his car at the top of the hill, eating, when he was approached by group of males, police said. One opened his car door. The teen pointed a replica handgun at the victim, who fired a single shot. He was an officer in the city from 1968-1974, police said.

Police have not released his identity.

Police recovered the gun. The man had a valid handgun permit from Maryland state police.

"This is an area where, behind here, a lot of people jog. I live in this area, as well; people walk their animals," said Ciara Green, an ABC2 assignment editor who lives nearby and was home when the incident occurred.

The suspect is in critical condition. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Earlier this month, Baltimore City Council members gave approval to legislation that bans replica guns. The bill takes effect after the new year.

Scene at Carroll Park - police say a man shot another person during an attmptd carjacking. Suspect in critical. We're live @ABC2NEWS in mins pic.twitter.com/3Hzo2PVUC4 — Dakarai Turner ABC2 (@Dakarai_Turner) December 21, 2016

BREAKING: victim is a former Baltimore Police officer from 1968-1974. Police not releasing his ID — Dakarai Turner ABC2 (@Dakarai_Turner) December 21, 2016

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.