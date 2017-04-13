Baltimore Police increasing patrols near Digital Harbor High School after reports of violence

BALTIMORE - Groups of teenagers are causing trouble in Federal Hill. Neighbors say the juveniles get into fights, vandalize and kick cars, and violently attack people. Last Tuesday a 15-year-old chucked an umbrella at a woman's face.

"Hit her directly in the eye causing pretty severe damage," one man said.

This neighbor didn't feel comfortable being identified. He tells ABC 2 News the area is being terrorized by the youths.

"I can't stress enough, parents need to look at these videos and if they see their child, they need to talk to their child about maybe going another way," said Baltimore Police Chief T.J. Smith.

Between last Thursday and Sunday, Baltimore Police say there were three incidents of carjackings and muggings at knife point by bands of teens. In every case, the robberies happened in the afternoon after the victim's parked their cars in the Digital Harbor High School parking lot. The delinquents got away with wallets, phones and two cars.



A similar thing almost happened to Sam Shuman.

"Two kids, probably 15 or 16-years-old asked if I knew what time it was, and I initially went to go get my phone, but I had kinda decided that they were up to something," he said.

Shuman’s hunch was right, he tells us the duo split up and followed him, at one point even starting running at him.

"I got really lucky, I think if it was my girlfriend or anyone else it would have been a different scenario."

According to officers, a lot of the time the juveniles committing these crimes have a pack mentality.

Investigators tell ABC 2 News they're stepping up patrols in the area, particularly between 4PM and 7PM until further notice. Police say if you see any suspicious groups of juveniles, do not confront them, just call 911.

