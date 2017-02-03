Baltimore Police find body in Daisy Park

Baltimore police have found a body inside Daisy Park near North Hilton Street and Monastery Avenue.

The body was found wrapped in some type of covering in a wooded area of the park, police said Thursday night.

Wednesday, officers searched several areas of the city for missing 20-year-old Tonja Chadwick, whom they said disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Police said tips about Chadwick led them to the body in Daisy Park.

"I just want to be positive right now, said Tammy Sutton, a cousin of Chadwick's who lives near the park. She said she was told that someone saw a woman wearing a leather jacket being chased through the park Saturday, the last day Chadwick was seen.

Chadwick was described as wearing a leather jacket and pink shirt the last time anyone saw her, according to police.

During a media briefing Thursday, Baltimore police spokesman Chief TJ Smith was unable to confirm the identity or sex of the person found.

Police have not identified a cause of death.

