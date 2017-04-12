Baltimore Police ask for help in ID'ing homicide ‘person of interest'

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a ‘person of interest’ related to a homicide that took place on March 27. The murder occurred at 1:15 p.m. in the afternoon in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Rd. 26-year-old Ernest Solomon III was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police believe an unknown suspect tried to rob the victim before fatally shooting him.

Anyone with information on the man pictured in the surveillance photo is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or text tips to 443-902-4824.