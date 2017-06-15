Baltimore Police are searching for Dunkin Donuts robbery suspect

11:35 PM, Jun 14, 2017

Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a Dunkin Donuts store. The robbery happened at a store on Pulaski Highway Wednesday morning.

Baltimore Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attempted to rob a Dunkin Donuts story on Pulaski Highway. 

Police say the suspect threatened an employee and attempted to rob the store, which is located in the 4000 block of Pulaski Highway. The suspect fled the location. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

