Baltimore Police are searching for Dunkin Donuts robbery suspect

Baltimore Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attempted to rob a Dunkin Donuts story on Pulaski Highway.

Police say the suspect threatened an employee and attempted to rob the store, which is located in the 4000 block of Pulaski Highway. The suspect fled the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.