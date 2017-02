A Baltimore man faces charges in connection to a shooting at Horseshoe Casino.

Roosevelt Oneal, 26, is accused of shooting and injuring two men during a fight at the casino's parking garage on Sunday.

The victims told officers they had got into a verbal argument with a group of men earlier and it continued into the parking garage where things got physical.

One of the victims was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the hand. Both were treated at an area hospital.

Oneal was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with attempted first-degree murder.