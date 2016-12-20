Baltimore man arrested for child sexual abuse

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for sexually abusing a juvenile.

Joseph Goldman faces charges of first- and second-degree rape, second-, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree assault, perverted practice and other related charges.

Police said he was arrested Monday morning at his home in the 3500 block of Taney Road. Police seized suspected marijuana, two handguns, one shotgun with an altered barrel, one rifle and a homemade silencer from his home.

