Arrest made in May murder of West Baltimore man

Baltimore Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Miguel Duke for the shooting death of 30-year-old Troy Horton Jr. last month.

On May 29 around 11:30 p.m. Horton was found on the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue suffering from gunshot wombs.

Duke was found on Tuesday in the 6900 block of Donachie Road. He was taken into custody and is being charged with first-degree murder.