9 people shot in Baltimore City Monday

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Nine people were shot in multiple shootings Monday in Baltimore City.

Police responded to a quadruple shooting around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived in the 2400 block of Cottage Avenue, they found three shooting victims. A 54-year-old man who was shot in the upper body was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Two other men, ages 24 and 53 were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The fourth victim, a 38-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. He was also treated for his injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

At approximately 1 p.m. police were notified of a walk-in shooting victim. A 19-year-old man was being treated by hospital staff for a gunshot wound to his back. The victim told police he was in the 2700 block of Jefferson Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

A 20-year-old victim was shot in the foot around 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Pennington Avenue.

At 7:25 p.m. police were called to area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. The 18-year-old man was shot in the wrist. He told police that the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Monroe Street.

During a patrol, officers hear gunfire in the neighborhood near West North Avenue and Druid Hill Avenue at about 8:43 p.m. Officers canvassed the area and found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of West North Avenue. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Aiken Street for a shooting. Shortly after arriving at the scene, police received a call that a 31-year-old shooting victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating all of the above shootings. Anyone with information is urging to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.