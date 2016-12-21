11 people shot, 2 killed Tuesday in Baltimore

Eleven people were shot, two of which were killed, in seven shooting incidents in Baltimore Tuesday.

At approximately 4:14 a.m. a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Oak Hill Avenue. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a walk-in shooting victim at Sinai Hospital. Doctors were treating a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his left calf. The victim was in good condition. Detectives are investigating to determine where the incident occurred.

Police were called to an area hospital at approximately 3:20 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting. An adult male was being treated for a gunshot wound to the back. The victim told investigators he was walking in the 2500 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot.

Then Tuesday evening, at about 6:05 p.m., officers located two shooting victims in the 5200 block of Frankfort Avenue at the Frankfort Shopping Center.

A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were both suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals.

At 7 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of N. Aisquith Street. Police were unable to find a victim at the scene, but were shortly called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim, an adult male, was taken into surgery for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition is unknown. Detectives returned to the scene, located the crime scene and potential witnesses.

Two men were shot in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue at approximately 8:10 p.m. A 23-year-old man was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second 23-year-old man was transported to an area hospitale. His condition is unknown.

At 9:16 p.m. officers responded to Harbor Hospital where two shooting victims had driven themselves to the hospital. A 26-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were suffering from gunshot wounds. The 38-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined that the crime occurred at Ward and Cross Streets.

Detectives are investigating all of the above incidents and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.