59-year-old man killed in Baltimore

A 59-year-old man was killed in Baltimore Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Oakford Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a 59-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned and the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

