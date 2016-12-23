42-year-old man shot on Eutaw Street in Baltimore

Rain
A 42-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Eutaw Street Thursday night.
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on Eutaw Street Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Eutaw Street at approximately 6:25 p.m. to find a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a black BMW speeding away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
