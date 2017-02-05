40-year-old man shot in East Baltimore

Police responded to the 400 block of E. North Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back, leg, and hip.

The victim told officers he was walking down the street when he was shot but did not see the suspects.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

This incident is under investigation police are asking anyone with any information to call 410-396-2221 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

