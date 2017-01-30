39-year-old man fatally stabbed

Police were called to the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival the officers realized a shooting did not take place.

The victim a 39-year-old man was suffering from stab wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by medics and was pronounced dead shortly after.

This incident is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

