33-year-old man fatally shot in South Baltimore

Homicide detectives are investigating the 29th homicide of the year after a 33-year old man was shot Friday.

At 7:39 p.m. a police officer heard gunfire in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard.

The officer found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and a vehicle attempting to speed away from the scene.

Police stopped the vehicle and the occupants inside were detained for questioning.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android