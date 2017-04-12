3 robberies reported at parking lot near Digital Harbor High School

A rash of robberies have been reported in the parking lot of Digital Harbor High School, according to police.

Three robberies took place over the course of just three days last week in the 1100 block of Covington Street, said Southern District Commander Major Steven Ward of Baltimore City Police.

Major Ward posted news of the crimes in a private Federal Hill neighborhood group Tuesday morning.

He said that on Thursday, a man was approached by two men at knifepoint while he got out of his parked car. One suspect displayed a three-inch folding knife, saying “give me your keys.” The victim handed over the keys and the suspects drove off with his car, along with his wallet. The car was later recovered.

Two days later, just before 4 p.m., three teens reportedly chased a man after he parked his car and began walking across the school’s promenade. The victim told police he saw the suspects carrying a knife and a container of mace. One suspect told the victim, “I want your wallet, phone and keys,” according to police. The victim refused, a tussle ensued, and a bystander intervened. The three males made off with an iPhone.

Another carjacking was reported Sunday around 1:30 p.m. Police said the victim parked in the lot next to the school and went around to the passenger's seat to gather his belongings when he was approached by two unknown suspects. One suspect placed him in a headlock and a scuffle followed. The second suspect pulled out a knife and demanded his car keys before stealing a wallet and iPhone. The suspects got in the car and drove off toward Light Street.

Police are urging locals to be alert, stay calm and obey any instructions in the event of a robbery.