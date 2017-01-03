3 murders in Baltimore in the first 3 days of 2017

There are now as many homicides as there are days in 2017.

The latest happened Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon near Carver Vocational Technological High School in West Baltimore.

Police say it was a double shooting ending in one 25 year old male dead.

He is number three police say on the third day of January.

"Just because the calendar year changed, it doesn’t mean the bad guys on the street change their habits but it is obviously something that we are aware of," said Chief Spokesperson of Baltimore Police T.J. Smith.

The habits are hard to miss.

Of the three murders, one happened in front of a high school in session and another on the same block as the Western District Police Station.

Police say it was during shift change and an officer at the station actually heard the shots.

"That's absolutely frustrating. It is absolutely concerning to us as it should be the rest of the citizens that some of these guys are this bad and this brazen and this bold that they are gonna do it a block away from the police station," Smith said.

All three of the city's murders happened in the western district, the city's smallest but often most violent area.

Police say at least two of these 2017 murders may be connected and or gang related.

Police do say in at least three of this year's shootings, officers have been in ear shot and have chased suspects.

