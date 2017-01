BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are investigating the 27th homicide in 2017.

The latest deadly shooting occurred in Northwest Baltimore early Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., officers located a 22-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5500 block of Queensberry Ave.

Police said the unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the victim was approached by an unknown suspect before he was shot in the head.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 410-396-2100. For those looking to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

