25-year-old man fatally shot

Police responded to Ulman Avenue and Park Heights Avenue for a shooting 7:45 p.m. Friday night.

Officers found a 25-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident is under investigation police are asking anyone with any information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

