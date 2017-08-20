24-year-old man killed in East Baltimore Friday night

Baltimore Police say Homicide Detectives are investigating the murder of 24-year-old Devante Monroe.

Units were called to the 1600 block of Cliftview Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Monroe suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Monroe was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the victim was shot in the 1700 block of Durham Street by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.