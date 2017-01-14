24-year-old man dead after being shot in the head and body

Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 24-year-old man dead.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Grantley Road for reports of shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Once on the scene, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body lying in the street.

The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations reveled there were masked men loitering in the area that night. Later, gunshots were heard.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

