23-year-old woman shot by masked gunman Friday night

Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 23-year-old woman wounded.

Police were called to the rear of the 6600 block of Vincent Kane for a reported shooting around 11:20 p.m.

When there arrived they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the left arm and torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigations revealed the woman was shot by an unknown suspect in the rear of the location. Then after, he fled on foot

The suspect is described as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Detectives are asking are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

